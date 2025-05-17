World
17 people stabbed at Hamburg, Germany train station
At least 17 people have been injured, some of them critically, after a woman went on a stabbing rampage at a train station in the German city of Hamburg, according to witnesses and local officials. The suspect is in custody.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Friday when people were waiting for a train on platform 13/14 at Hamburg Central Station. Witnesses said the attack appeared to be at random.
A police spokesman confirmed that 17 people were injured, including four people who suffered life-threatening injuries and three people who suffered other serious injuries. The other 10 had minor injuries.
“There was a violent crime on the railway track and after the police secured the scene, emergency medical services were able to quickly begin their work,” a fire department spokesman said.
At least three people were resuscitated on site, according to German media.
Police said a 39-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene. “Based on the information so far, we believe she acted alone. Investigations into the background are in full swing,” police said.
While the circumstances remain under investigation, police said there was no indication of a political motive. German news outlet Bild reported that the woman, a German citizen, appears to be suffering from mental health issues.
