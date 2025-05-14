189 arrested in operation targeting illegal immigrants across D.C.

Federal authorities have arrested 189 individuals during a week-long immigration enforcement operation in Washington, D.C., targeting undocumented immigrants with serious criminal histories, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The arrests took place between May 6 and May 9 as part of a coordinated federal initiative involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials said the effort focused on identifying and detaining individuals illegally present in the U.S. who are accused or convicted of violent or serious criminal offenses.

ICE Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Russell Hott stated that the individuals arrested were among the most dangerous targets in high-crime areas of the city. He said the District is “exponentially safer” as a result of the operation, adding that the effort focused on “egregious criminal alien offenders.”

Among those apprehended was a 47-year-old Guatemalan national whose criminal history includes drug possession, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and sexual assault. He now faces additional charges including unlawful reentry, lewd acts, possession of a controlled substance, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Authorities said he has numerous gang-affiliated tattoos.

Article continues below the player

Another individual, a 25-year-old Guatemalan national, has been charged with being present in the country without admission or parole, following a history of threats to kidnap, attempted possession of a prohibited weapon, and simple assault.

A 30-year-old Salvadoran national was arrested after previous convictions that include brandishing a machete, driving while intoxicated, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. A 36-year-old Mexican national with prior charges including indecent exposure, unlawful entry, and possession of a prohibited weapon was also taken into custody.

Officials stated that the operation was conducted under the framework of President Trump’s “Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful” Executive Order. The order calls for a coordinated federal effort to reduce crime, improve policing, enforce quality-of-life laws, and restore public spaces in the nation’s capital. It also prioritizes targeted enforcement against criminal offenders and the removal of graffiti and encampments on federal lands.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and this administration’s focus on law and order, these arrests represent a major step forward in making Washington, D.C., safer for legal citizens and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Ed Martin. “These arrests make clear that violating our nation’s immigration laws will not be ignored.”