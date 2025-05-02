Legal
2 arrested for aiding fugitives after New Orleans jail escape
Two people have been arrested for allegedly helping inmates who escaped from the New Orleans prison last week, as authorities continue searching for five fugitives still on the run.
The arrests of 32-year-old Cortnie Harris of New Orleans and 38-year-old Corvantay Baptiste of Slidell were announced Wednesday by Louisiana State Police. Investigators determined that both individuals assisted escapees after ten inmates broke out of the jail in the early hours of May 16.
According to law enforcement, Harris was in contact via phone with at least one escapee before the breakout and helped transport two inmates—both of whom remain at large—to multiple locations in New Orleans.
Baptiste was reportedly in contact with captured escapee Corey Boyd through phone and social media and helped him obtain food while he was hiding in a residence.
Boyd, 19, was arrested Tuesday and had been facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, illegal possession of a weapon in connection with a crime, and obstruction of justice.
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill had previously announced the arrest of Sterling Williams, a 33-year-old employee of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of aiding the escapees. He allegedly shut off water to the cell and admitted to investigators that he failed to report the escape after being threatened by the inmates.
The ten men escaped around 1 a.m. Friday by removing a faulty cell door and accessing a breach in the wall behind a toilet and sink. Surveillance footage captured them fleeing through a loading dock and crossing a nearby highway.
The two arrested today, Harris and Baptiste, were booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center and charged with one felony count each of accessory after the fact. Under Louisiana law, the offense carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a $500 fine.
As of Wednesday, five inmates remain unaccounted for: Leo Tate, Jermaine Donald, Derrick Groves, Lenton Vanburen, and Antoine T. Massey. Some are charged with murder or attempted murder, according to parish records.
Law enforcement agencies continue to offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of each fugitive.
