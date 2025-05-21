21 killed in highway crash in central Mexico

At least 21 people were killed and several others injured in a highway crash in central Mexico, according to local officials.

The collision occurred at approximately kilometer 31 of the Tehuacán-Oaxaca highway in the state of Puebla and involved three vehicles, including a passenger bus, a tanker truck, and a personnel transport truck.

Puebla’s Secretary of the Interior, Samuel Aguilar, said 18 people were pronounced dead at the scene and three more died later at the hospital.

Authorities have not released further details about the identities of the victims or the number of people injured.

In a statement, Aguilar expressed condolences to the families affected and confirmed that the state government, under orders from Governor Alejandro Armenta, remains in constant coordination with emergency teams to manage the situation and keep the public informed.

The affected section of the federal highway remains closed in both directions due to ongoing recovery and safety operations. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.