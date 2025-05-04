4th inmate captured after escape from New Orleans jail, 6 still at large

A fourth inmate who escaped from a New Orleans jail last week has been captured, Louisiana State Police said. Six others remain at large.

Gary C. Price, 21, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Monday. He is one of ten inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility early Friday morning. Authorities said he will be transferred to a secure state facility outside the area.

Price was facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse, and aggravated assault, according to officials.

The men escaped around 1 a.m. after removing a faulty cell door and accessing a breach in the wall behind a toilet and sink. Security footage showed them exiting through a loading dock and fleeing across a nearby highway. Investigators believe the escape was aided by individuals inside the facility.

Article continues below the player

“This was more than just a breach of security—it was some type of help,” said Chief of Corrections Jeworski Mallett. Sheriff Susan Hutson confirmed a jail employee observed the escape on surveillance footage but failed to report it. She also said there are indications that the inmates received assistance from within the department.

The three other recaptured escapees—Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, and Dkenan Dennis—were awaiting trial on serious charges, including attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and weapons violations.

As of Monday, six inmates remain at large: Leo Tate, Jermaine Donald, Derrick Groves, Lenton Vanburen, Antoine T. Massey, and Corey Boyd. Some of them are facing murder or attempted murder charges, according to parish records.

More than 200 personnel from local, state, and federal agencies are involved in the ongoing manhunt. Authorities are offering rewards of up to $20,000 per fugitive for information leading to their arrest.