5 kidnapped band members killed in northern Mexico; cartel suspects arrested

Five members of a Mexican norteño music group who were reported missing in the border city of Reynosa have been found dead, according to officials. Nine suspected members of the Gulf Cartel have been arrested in connection with the case.

The musicians from ‘Grupo Fugitivo’ were last heard from on Sunday while traveling to a private event in Reynosa, just across the border from McAllen, Texas. According to the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor’s Office, the group was abducted around 10 p.m. while driving a black GMC SUV to a scheduled performance.

Surveillance footage and phone records led investigators to a property on Thursday where the victims are believed to have been killed. Local media outlets reported that the five bodies were found burned.

During the operation, nine individuals were arrested. Authorities identified them as members of the Los Metros faction of the Gulf Cartel, which operates in Reynosa. Officers also seized nine firearms and two SUVs during the raid.

The victims were identified as Francisco Xavier Vázquez Osorio, Nemesio Antonio Durán Rodríguez, Livan Edyberto Solís de la Rosa, José Francisco Morales Martínez, and Víctor Manuel Garza Cervantes.

In the days following their disappearance, family members and fellow musicians staged protests—including one at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge—to demand answers from authorities. Local search collectives also shared the group’s photos in hopes of obtaining information about their whereabouts.

Tamaulipas has long been one of Mexico’s most violent regions, with competing drug cartels battling for control of smuggling routes into the United States. The Gulf Cartel, one of the area’s most entrenched criminal organizations, was recently designated a terrorist group by the Trump administration.