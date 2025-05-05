5 stabbed at sober living residence in Southern California

Five people were stabbed at a sober living residence in downtown Riverside, California, according to officials. The suspect was taken into custody after briefly barricading himself inside the home.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday in the 3800 block of 4th Street. Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing and found five individuals suffering from stab wounds. All were transported to local hospitals, with one victim reported in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect was safely taken into custody just before 6 a.m. He was transported to the hospital with apparent stab wounds, which are believed to be self-inflicted, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

According to investigators, the suspect briefly barricaded himself inside the home before eventually exiting while dousing himself with water and surrendering peacefully.

Several streets in the area were temporarily closed during the police response, but officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A man who was inside the residence at the time of the attack told KABC he was asleep when he heard a commotion and the sound of breaking glass. He said he opened his door to find the suspect charging up the stairs with two knives. With the help of a roommate, he was able to keep the suspect out of the room and was not injured.

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.