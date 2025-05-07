7 arrested in Arizona linked to South American burglary ring

Seven people suspected of being members of an organized South American Theft Group (SATG) have been arrested in Arizona for their alleged involvement in a series of residential burglaries across the western U.S., according to officials.

The arrests took place on Friday at a short-term rental property in Scottsdale, near Camelback and Miller Roads. Scottsdale Police detectives, supported by SWAT officers, executed a search warrant around 4:15 p.m. and took all seven individuals into custody without incident.

According to Scottsdale Police, the investigation began following information sharing from the Burbank Police Department in California. Authorities there alerted Arizona officials about a Colombian theft ring believed to be responsible for burglaries in California, Oregon, and Washington and potentially operating in the Phoenix metro area.

Vehicle descriptions helped Scottsdale detectives locate the suspects’ rental residence, prompting a multi-day surveillance operation. From May 20 to May 22, detectives gathered intelligence and closely monitored the group.

On Tuesday, investigators followed the suspects to homes in Tempe and Mesa, Arizona, where they were observed coordinating and carrying out burglaries at both locations. One home was burglarized in Tempe at approximately 12:25 p.m., followed by another in Mesa around 1:30 p.m.

After the group returned to their Scottsdale rental, detectives executed the warrant and arrested all seven suspects. Evidence connected to the burglaries and a stolen French Bulldog tied to a California case were recovered at the scene.

The individuals arrested were identified as 23-year-old Nicolas Rojas Leon, 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Orozco-Vargas, 38-year-old Andres David Sanchez-Novoa, 26-year-old Natalia Isabella Ortiz-Daza, 28-year-old Martha Juliana Echiverri-Guzman, 32-year-old Lady Johanna Gueito, and 25-year-old Angie Paola Herandez-Manrique.

The suspects were booked into the Maricopa County Jail and face multiple felony charges. Each is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

“This case is an excellent example of our strong partnerships with law enforcement agencies nationwide,” Scottsdale Police said in a statement. “Through real-time information sharing, surveillance, and coordination, we’re able to stay ahead of criminal networks and bring offenders to justice.”