US News
74-year-old man dies while hiking in the Grand Canyon
A 74-year-old man died while hiking in the Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.
The incident occurred on Thursday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., when the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center in Arizona received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the North Kaibab Trail, roughly half a mile below the trailhead.
Despite resuscitation efforts by bystanders and park personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The hiker has been identified as Dennis Smith of Olympia, Washington. According to the National Park Service, Smith was attempting a Rim-to-Rim hike from the South Rim to the North Rim and was known to be an avid and experienced hiker. The cause of death is being investigated by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.
In a statement, the National Park Service urged visitors to prepare for extreme heat in the coming days, with inner canyon temperatures expected to reach 100°F by the end of the week. Hikers are strongly advised to avoid the inner canyon during peak heat hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Rangers also warned that attempts to rescue hikers could be delayed due to limited staffing and increased emergency calls.
Exploring the Evolution of Backpack Design for Tactical Use
How To Use Online Platforms To Find The Best Audi Second-Hand Deals In Dubai
Unveiled: America’s Top and Bottom Performers in Maternity Care
74-year-old man dies while hiking in the Grand Canyon
Most Viewed
-
Legal2 days ago
Bomber of California fertility clinic identified, described himself as pro-mortalist
-
US News2 days ago
1 killed in car bombing at Palm Springs, California fertility clinic
-
World6 days ago
6.1 earthquake strikes near Greek islands, shaking felt in Israel and Egypt
-
Legal3 hours ago
Shooting reported at University of Wisconsin-Platteville
-
World1 week ago
1 dead, 2 injured after hot air balloon fire in Mexico
-
US News1 day ago
Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
-
Legal1 week ago
4 found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Montana home
-
Legal1 day ago
5 injured in stabbing attack in Germany; Syrian suspect at large