74-year-old man dies while hiking in the Grand Canyon

A 74-year-old man died while hiking in the Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The incident occurred on Thursday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., when the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center in Arizona received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the North Kaibab Trail, roughly half a mile below the trailhead.

Despite resuscitation efforts by bystanders and park personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hiker has been identified as Dennis Smith of Olympia, Washington. According to the National Park Service, Smith was attempting a Rim-to-Rim hike from the South Rim to the North Rim and was known to be an avid and experienced hiker. The cause of death is being investigated by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Article continues below the player

In a statement, the National Park Service urged visitors to prepare for extreme heat in the coming days, with inner canyon temperatures expected to reach 100°F by the end of the week. Hikers are strongly advised to avoid the inner canyon during peak heat hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Rangers also warned that attempts to rescue hikers could be delayed due to limited staffing and increased emergency calls.