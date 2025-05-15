Belgian authorities investigate corruption in NATO defense contracts

Belgian authorities have arrested two individuals as part of a transnational investigation into corruption and money laundering related to defense contracts for NATO, according to officials.

The arrests were carried out Monday by Belgium’s Federal Police Central Anti-Corruption Service in Bredene, West Flanders, according to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office. One suspect was released after questioning, while the other was placed under arrest following a decision by an investigating judge.

The criminal investigation concerns alleged irregularities in the awarding of military equipment contracts, including those for ammunition and drones, through NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), which is headquartered in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

According to prosecutors, confidential information may have been passed from NSPA employees to selected defense contractors to influence contract outcomes.

Investigators suspect that money gained through these alleged schemes was laundered, in part through the creation of consultancy firms. Former and current employees of the NSPA are reportedly among those implicated.

The case has connections to Luxembourg, Spain, and the Netherlands, and is being coordinated through Eurojust, the European Union agency for judicial cooperation.

Belgium’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office noted that the NSPA is fully cooperating with the investigation. No additional details were immediately released.