California Amber Alert: Amira Coleman abducted near Oakland
A California Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Amira Coleman after she was allegedly abducted in the Oakland area, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Amira was last seen at 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of 39th and Adeline Street in Emeryville, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.
The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Andrew Coleman and 24-year-old Tamira Claggion. They are believed to be traveling on foot. The exact nature of their relationship to Amira was not disclosed.
Amira is described as a 2-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 1 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink top.
Coleman is described as a 26-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.
Claggion is described as a 24-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and grey shoes.
Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the amber alert.
Anyone who sees Amira, Coleman or Claggion is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Oakland Police Department if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
