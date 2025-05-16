Chris Brown charged with assault in 2023 London nightclub incident

R&B Singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm in the United Kingdom in connection with an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023, according to British authorities.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Brown, 36, a U.S. national, was charged following an investigation into an incident that occurred on February 19, 2023, at a venue in Hanover Square, London. He was arrested early Thursday morning at the Lowry Hotel in Greater Manchester and remains in custody.

The charge stems from allegations that Brown attacked music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in London, according to Variety. Reports indicate that the singer allegedly struck Diaw with a tequila bottle multiple times before continuing to punch and kick him while he was on the ground.

Chris Brown first gained national attention in the mid-2000s with the release of his debut single “Run It!” and went on to become a prominent figure in pop and R&B music.

His career has been repeatedly overshadowed by legal issues, most notably a 2009 felony assault conviction for attacking then-girlfriend Rihanna. The incident, which occurred hours before that year’s Grammy Awards, led to widespread public backlash.

Over the years, Brown has faced several additional allegations involving violence or misconduct, including incidents in the U.S. and abroad.

The Metropolitan Police stated that the investigation remains ongoing. Brown is scheduled to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday.