Former Louisiana wildlife chief indicted in bribery case

The former head of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has been indicted on federal charges related to an alleged kickback scheme involving state contracts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

Jack Montoucet, who served as LDWF Secretary, was charged by a federal grand jury in Lafayette with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, LDWF is a state agency that receives federal funding through grants, contracts, and other assistance programs. While serving as Secretary under Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards, Montoucet acted as the agency’s chief executive and had the authority to enter into contracts on its behalf.

The indictment alleges that between May 2020 and June 2022, Montoucet conspired with Dusty J. Guidry, an LDWF Commissioner, and Leonard C. Franques IV, a Louisiana businessman, to influence the awarding of a contract to a company controlled by Franques in exchange for kickbacks.

Franques owned DGL1, LLC, a company created to provide online educational courses for use by LDWF, including hunter education and boating safety training. Under the alleged scheme, Montoucet and Guidry used their positions at LDWF to secure a contract for DGL1. In return, Franques agreed to provide kickbacks and other things of value to Montoucet and Guidry. The indictment alleges that efforts were made to conceal the true source and purpose of the payments.

The contract reportedly generated $454,174.14 in revenue for LDWF between November 2021 and June 2022. Of that amount, $122,507.96 was allegedly set aside as a kickback for Montoucet, to be paid following his retirement. Prosecutors allege the kickback was to be disguised as a signing bonus for post-employment work with Franques’ companies.

If convicted, Montoucet faces up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years on each count of wire fraud and money laundering. He also faces a potential fine of up to $1 million.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division.