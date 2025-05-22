Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dies at 65

Jim Irsay, longtime owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, has died at the age of 65, the team announced.

“We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon,” the team said in a social media post on Wednesday. “Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed.”

The Colts highlighted Irsay’s decades-long contributions to the franchise and the league, beginning with his early years working training camps in Baltimore and later becoming the youngest general manager in NFL history in 1984.

He took over ownership of the team in 1997 following the death of his father, Robert Irsay, and went on to lead the Colts to multiple division titles and the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship in Indianapolis.

Article continues below the player

“Jim’s love and appreciation for the NFL in addition to its history, tradition, and principles influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League,” the team said.

“Jim was an incredible owner, a great leader, and a generous man who cared deeply about his team, his community, and the NFL,” Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward said in a separate statement. “He had a brilliant football mind and an unmatched passion for the game. Working alongside him for more than four decades was the honor of a lifetime.”

The team noted his extensive charitable giving, commitment to music and the arts, and efforts to improve lives through direct support to individuals and organizations.

The team extended its condolences to Irsay’s daughters and his family. “Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit,” the statement said.

The cause of death was not disclosed.