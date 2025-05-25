Shooting in Colorado Springs leaves 6 injured

At least six people were injured in a shooting after an apparent argument escalated into gunfire in a residential neighborhood of Colorado Springs, according to police.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of Potter Drive, an area surrounded by multiple apartment complexes and near the Mitchell High School, in East Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to reports of an active shooter and found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

At least four victims were transported to local hospitals by emergency crews, while two additional victims reportedly arrived at hospitals by private vehicles. Police said one person is currently in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting began as an argument, but the full circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been reported, and the identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or reach out anonymously to Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.