Texas Amber Alert: Skylar Beach missing from Hamlin

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Skylar Beach after she was reported missing from Hamlin, a small town west of Fort Worth, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Skylar was last seen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the 500 block of NW Avenue G in Hamlin, which is in Jones and Fisher counties, just north of Abilene and 160 miles west of Fort Worth.

Skylar is believed to have been taken by Terry Jeter, who’s described as a 43-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Jeter is believed to have taken the child on a black 2002 Suzuki Intruder motorcycle with Texas license plate number 138A4V.

Details about the circumstances of Skylar’s disappearance were not immediately released.

Skylar is described as a 10-year-old white female with red or auburn hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 78 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, pink shorts and red converse shoes.

Anyone who sees Skylar, Jeter or the motorcycle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Hamlin Police Department at 325-823-4604 if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

