Tory Lanez stabbed 14 times in California prison attack

Rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times by another inmate at the California Correctional Institution (CCI), according to his representative team and media reports.

The attack occurred around 7:20 a.m. Monday while Lanez was at a prison housing unit in Tehachapi, according to CCI spokesman Pedro Calderon Michel.

According to a post shared on his official social media account, Lanez was stabbed 14 times, including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head, and one to the left side of his face.

The statement also revealed that both of his lungs collapsed and that he was placed on a breathing apparatus following the assault. He is now breathing on his own, talking normally, and is reported to be in good spirits.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a July 2020 argument following a party in Hollywood Hills.

He was convicted in December 2022 on three felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

No details have yet been released about the inmate responsible for the attack or the motive behind it.