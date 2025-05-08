TRANSCRIPT: Pope Leo XIV’s first speech, in English

Robert Prevost from Chicago was elected pope on Thursday, becoming the first pontiff from North America. He chose the name Leo XIV and addressed worshippers in Vatican City a short time later. His speech is transcribed below, translated to English.

“Peace be with you all!

Dearest brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the Good Shepherd who gave His life for God’s flock. I too wish that this greeting of peace may enter your hearts, reach your families, all people, wherever they may be, all peoples, the whole earth. Peace be with you!

This is the peace of the Risen Christ—an unarmed and disarming peace, humble and persevering. It comes from God, who loves us all unconditionally. We still hear in our ears the weak but always courageous voice of Pope Francis blessing Rome!

The Pope who blessed Rome was giving his blessing to the world, to the whole world, that Easter morning. Allow me to continue that same blessing: God loves us, God loves you all, and evil will not prevail! We are all in God’s hands. Therefore, without fear, united hand in hand with God and with one another, let us go forward. We are disciples of Christ. Christ goes before us. The world needs His light. Humanity needs Him as the bridge to be reached by God and His love. Help us—and each other—to build bridges, through dialogue, through encounter, uniting everyone to be one people always in peace. Thank you, Pope Francis!

I also want to thank all my fellow cardinals who chose me to be the Successor of Peter and to walk with you, as a united Church always seeking peace, justice, always striving to work as men and women faithful to Jesus Christ, without fear, to proclaim the Gospel, to be missionaries.

I am a son of Saint Augustine, an Augustinian, who said: “With you I am a Christian, for you I am a bishop.” In this spirit, we can all walk together toward that homeland God has prepared for us.

To the Church of Rome, a special greeting! [applause] We must seek together how to be a missionary Church, a Church that builds bridges, dialogue, always open to receive like this square with open arms. Everyone—everyone who needs our charity, our presence, dialogue, and love.

And if you’ll allow me, a word, a greeting to all and in a special way to my dear diocese of Chiclayo, in Peru, where a faithful people have accompanied their bishop, have shared their faith, and have given so much, so much to remain a faithful Church of Jesus Christ.

To all of you, brothers and sisters of Rome, of Italy, of the whole world—we want to be a synodal Church, a Church that walks, a Church that always seeks peace, that always seeks charity, that always seeks to be close especially to those who suffer.

Today is the day of the Supplication to Our Lady of Pompeii. Our Mother Mary always wants to walk with us, be close, help us with her intercession and her love.

So I would like to pray together with you. Let us pray together for this new mission, for the whole Church, for peace in the world, and let us ask this special grace from Mary, our Mother.

Hail Mary.”