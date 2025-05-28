Tropical depression One-E forms in eastern Pacific; 1st one of the season

The first tropical depression of the eastern Pacific hurricane season has formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The system, designated Tropical Depression One-E, was officially classified on Wednesday after satellite and scatterometer data confirmed a well-defined center of circulation, according to the National Hurricane Center’s forecast discussion. If the system reaches tropical storm strength, it will be named Alvin, the first name on the eastern Pacific list for 2025.

As of the latest advisory, the depression had sustained winds of 30 knots (35 mph) and was moving toward the northwest at approximately 8 knots (9 mph).

The system is expected to continue on a northwest to north-northwest track over the next few days, remaining offshore but potentially approaching the southern Baja California Peninsula later this week.

Forecasters say environmental conditions are favorable for short-term strengthening, with warm sea surface temperatures and minimal wind shear. However, by late Friday into Saturday, the depression is expected to encounter cooler waters, dry mid-level air, and stronger upper-level winds—factors likely to cause the system to weaken.

Convection is forecast to diminish significantly by the weekend, and the system may become a remnant low by Saturday.

At this time, no coastal warnings or watches have been issued. The eastern Pacific hurricane season officially began on May 15 and runs through November 30.