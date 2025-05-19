Trump and Putin back Ukraine-Russia talks in 2-hour phone call

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to support the resumption of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia following a two-hour phone call.

In a post on social media on Monday, President Trump said Russia and Ukraine would “immediately start negotiations toward a ceasefire and, more importantly, an end to the war.” Trump stated that the terms of any deal would be determined directly between Moscow and Kyiv, stating, “they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of.”

Trump added that Russia expressed interest in pursuing large-scale trade with the United States once the war concludes and described economic recovery as a potential benefit for both countries. He also noted that the Vatican has offered to host peace talks, calling it a “tremendous opportunity.”

According to a statement from the Kremlin, Putin confirmed the call took place and said Russia would begin drafting a memorandum with Ukraine outlining possible principles for a peace settlement, including a timeline and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.

Putin described the call with Trump as “substantive and quite candid,” adding that the talks resumed in the spirit of negotiations originally held in Istanbul before being abandoned in 2022.

“The key issue, of course, is now for the Russian side and the Ukrainian side to show their firm commitment to peace and to forge a compromise that would be acceptable to all parties,” Putin said.

Prior to the Trump-Putin call, the U.S. president held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed by a joint call with several European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy welcomed the renewed effort, stating Ukraine remains ready for an unconditional ceasefire and is prepared to enter direct negotiations in any format that yields results. “It is not necessary to convince Ukraine… What’s needed is a mirrored readiness from Russia,” he said. He added that further Western pressure, including sanctions, should follow if Moscow refuses to engage meaningfully.

Zelenskyy also stated the need for transparency and participation by both U.S. and European representatives in any negotiation process, warning that “the only one who benefits” from Western disengagement is Putin.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Merz confirmed the European leaders’ participation in the joint call and stated that the U.S. and EU partners agreed to coordinate on next steps. All sides reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and stated their intention to pressure Moscow through sanctions if necessary.

The renewed diplomatic push comes less than two weeks after Russia declared a unilateral ceasefire to coincide with its May 9 Victory Day celebrations, a gesture Kyiv dismissed as symbolic. Ukraine has continued to support a broader U.S.-backed 30-day unconditional ceasefire proposal, which has not been formally accepted by Russia.

The location for negotiations has not yet been finalized, though the Vatican, Turkey, and Switzerland have all been cited as possible hosts.