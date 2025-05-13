US News
Wildfire destroys 140 structures in northern Minnesota; suspects sought
A large wildfire in northern Minnesota has destroyed at least 140 structures and prompted mandatory evacuations, according to officials. Authorities have identified suspects in connection with the blaze.
The Camp House Fire is burning approximately two miles northeast of Brimson in St. Louis County. It was first reported on Sunday and has since grown to an estimated 11,778 acres, with containment still at 0%, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Authorities said the fire is burning in mixed forest vegetation, including a significant amount of spruce budworm-killed timber, which is contributing to intense fire behavior. The terrain has complicated suppression efforts.
|Authorities confirmed that there are suspects in connection with the wildfire, according to WDIO. The Minnesota DNR is leading the investigation.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office had issued mandatory evacuations for the affected area. Road closures are in effect on Highway 16 and County Highway 44, Highway 16 and Brimson-Toimi Road/6205 Road, and the intersection of County Highway 44 and County Highway 355.
More than 200 personnel are assigned to the incident, including Minnesota DNR teams, Superior National Forest resources, local fire departments, and mutual aid responders. Aircraft are assisting with suppression efforts in the remote and mountainous terrain.
Wildfire destroys 140 structures in northern Minnesota; suspects sought
6.1 earthquake strikes near Greek islands, shaking felt in Israel and Egypt
Rappelling accident in Washington state leaves 3 climbers dead
Trump announces end to Syria sanctions and first direct talks with new government
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
5.4-magnitude earthquake hits west Texas, felt in El Paso
-
US News5 days ago
TRANSCRIPT: Pope Leo XIV’s first speech, in English
-
World1 week ago
LIVE: India launches airstrikes on alleged militant sites in Pakistan
-
Politics1 week ago
Trump orders reopening and expansion of Alcatraz to house violent offenders
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Driver crashes through gate at Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles home
-
Legal1 week ago
7 injured in downtown Tulsa shooting, including 2 suspects shot by police
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Trump orders 100% tariff on foreign-produced films; calls it a national security issue
-
Politics7 days ago
US confirms rescue of Venezuelan opposition figures from Argentinian Embassy in Caracas