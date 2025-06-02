Park rangers find 2 dead campers in Isle Royale National Park, Michigan

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found at a remote backcountry campground in Isle Royale National Park, located in Lake Superior off the coast of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

According to a press release by the National Park Service on Tuesday, rangers received two separate reports around 4 p.m. on Sunday about deceased individuals at the same remote site.

Two park rangers hiked approximately 11 miles overnight to reach the campground, where they confirmed the deaths early on Monday. The victims have not been publicly identified, and the causes of death remain unknown.

Additional ground and air support arrived on Monday to assist in the investigation. The National Park Service said the incident is ongoing and did not release further details.

Isle Royale National Park is one of the most isolated parks in the U.S. National Park System, accessible only by boat or seaplane. Known for its rugged wilderness, the park draws backcountry hikers, paddlers, and campers each summer. It has no permanent residents and limited infrastructure, making emergency responses particularly challenging in remote areas.