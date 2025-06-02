World
2 tropical storms form in Eastern Pacific
Two tropical storms developed on Sunday in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, with one system forecast to briefly reach hurricane strength before weakening later this week.
Tropical Storm Barbara, located about 295 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, was producing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km/h) as of the 3 p.m. CST advisory. The system is moving west-northwest at 10 mph and is forecast to strengthen overnight, likely becoming a hurricane by early Monday.
Barbara is not expected to impact the southwestern coast of Mexico directly, but forecasters are monitoring a possible future interaction with nearby Tropical Storm Cosme, which formed later in the day.
Cosme, located farther west in the Pacific, is also strengthening and could briefly reach near hurricane status in the next 24 to 36 hours. As of 2 p.m. MST, it had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 8 mph. Both systems are expected to weaken mid-week as they move into cooler waters and drier air.
No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect for either storm, and both systems are forecast to become post-tropical lows within the next four to five days.
Forecasters note there is some uncertainty in the long-term track of both storms due to potential interaction between the two tropical storms, which could cause shifts in movement or intensity.
2 tropical storms form in Eastern Pacific
LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles sees 3rd day of unrest after immigration raids
6.3 earthquake strikes near Colombia’s capital Bogotá; at least 4 injured
Skydiving plane carrying 20 people crashes in Tullahoma, Tennessee
Most Viewed
-
US News5 days ago
Damaging tornado reported in the Quad Cities region
-
Breaking News1 week ago
Multiple injured in ‘targeted terror attack’ at Jewish event in Boulder, Colorado
-
US News3 days ago
Observed tornado warning issued for Lubbock, Texas
-
US News5 days ago
Tornado reported near Norman, Oklahoma
-
Politics4 days ago
Trump signs new travel ban affecting nearly 20 countries
-
US News4 hours ago
Skydiving plane carrying 20 people crashes in Tullahoma, Tennessee
-
Legal2 days ago
Family of four found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Virginia
-
World1 week ago
Ukraine strikes deep into Russia, destroys strategic bombers in drone attack