3 missing girls found dead in Washington; manhunt underway for father
Three young girls reported missing in central Washington have been found dead, according to officials. Police are now searching for the girls’ father, who is wanted for murder and kidnapping in connection with their deaths.
The girls, ages nine, eight, and five, were reported missing on May 30 after they were not returned following a scheduled visit with their father, 32-year-old Travis Decker.
Officers from the Wenatchee Police Department immediately began searching for Decker, who was believed to be driving a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup.
Law enforcement traced the vehicle westbound on Highway 2 and searched area motels without success. On June 2, authorities narrowed the search to an area between Icicle Road and Chumstick Road near Leavenworth.
A deputy later located the unoccupied truck near the Rock Island Campground. During a search of the area, the bodies of the three girls were discovered.
Decker was not found at the scene. A warrant for his arrest had been issued earlier that day for three counts of custodial interference. After the discovery of the bodies, additional charges were filed, including three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping.
Authorities say Decker, a former military member with extensive training, may pose a significant risk if approached. It is not known whether he is currently armed.
Anyone with information about Decker’s whereabouts or who may have seen him since May 30 is urged to call 911. Police warn not to approach him due to safety concerns.
