4 dead, 4 missing after West Virginia floods; building partially collapses in Fairmont

At least four people have died and four others remain missing following flash floods in West Virginia, officials said. New flooding has since impacted the city of Fairmont, where an apartment building has partially collapsed.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey has declared a state of emergency for Ohio County after catastrophic flash flooding struck the city of Wheeling and the nearby towns of Triadelphia and Valley Grove late Saturday evening.

“This is kind of a unicorn event,” Morrisey said in a Sunday briefing, adding that up to four inches of rain fell in highly localized areas in under an hour. “That’s very, very difficult to deal with.”

One of the four confirmed victims was a 3-year-old child, according to Morrisey. Authorities indicated that four more people remain missing.

The governor’s office has been in contact with FEMA and federal authorities and called on volunteers to assist in recovery efforts.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR), National Guard, and state highway officials are deploying drones, dive teams, UTVs, and boat rescue units. Emergency crews have conducted 19 swiftwater rescues in the area, with efforts ongoing.

In Valley Grove, the town’s water system and distribution network are currently offline. More than a dozen roads and three bridges are closed in Ohio County, and approximately 25,000 people were without power as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Flash flooding continues to affect other parts of northern West Virginia. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for the Fairmont area in Marion County on Sunday afternoon, warning residents to seek higher ground immediately. The alert, which affects an estimated 46,000 people, remains in effect until at least 7:15 p.m. local time.

There are reports of a partial apartment building collapse on Locust Avenue in Fairmont due to flood damage. It is unclear whether there were any victims at the scene.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the National Weather Service said in its bulletin. “Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.”

