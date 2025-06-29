LIVE UPDATES: Firefighters shot during response to wildfire in Idaho; suspect at large

UPDATE: 4:06 PM PDT: The shelter-in-place order has been expanded to include all areas south of Hayden Lake Road and east of 15th Street in Coeur d’Alene, according to Kootenai County Emergency Management.

Idaho Governor Brad Little released a statement, saying: “Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

UPDATE 3:51 PM PDT: Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office: “If you can, please avoid Couer D Alene at the moment as we are dealing with an active shooter situation where the shooter is still at large.” Officials are expected to hold a press briefing at 4:30 p.m. local time.

UPDATE 3:45 PM PDT: Firefighter at the scene: “It’s clear to me that this fire was set intentionally to draw us in.”

Article continues below the player

UPDATE 3:37 PM PDT: Additional details are still being gathered. Local radio traffic indicated that multiple firefighters were reportedly “down.” The suspect or suspects remain at large.

UPDATE 3:21 PM PDT: The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to residents, stating: “Active shooter at Canfield Mountain. Injuries are reported, but the extent is unknown. Avoid the area.”

Initial report:

An active shooter situation has been reported in northern Idaho after multiple firefighters and law enforcement officers were reportedly shot while responding to a wildfire, according to local media.

Local journalist John Webb of KHQ-TV confirmed that several Kootenai County firefighters were shot. Law enforcement officers were also reportedly injured, according to North Idaho News.

The incident began amid reports of a wildfire on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d’Alene, near the Washington state border. Residents reported a large law enforcement response involving multiple nearby agencies heading to the scene.

Residents in the area reported hearing dozens of gunshots, and a photo has circulated showing smoke rising from the reported wildfire.

Advertisment1

The situation remains ongoing, and officials have reportedly advised local residents to shelter in place.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.