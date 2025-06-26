Legal
Armed woman blocks traffic on freeway in Houston, Texas
An armed woman is standing in the lanes of a major freeway in northern Houston, Texas, prompting a heavy police response and the closure of traffic in both directions, according to officials.
The incident was first reported at around 1:50 p.m. local time on Thursday near the intersection of Interstate 45, also known as the North Freeway, and Cypresswood Drive, according to Harris County Constable Mark Herman.
Deputies from Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to a report of a vehicle crash and were told that a woman at the scene was armed with a handgun, according to Herman. When deputies arrived, the woman ignored verbal commands to drop the weapon and remained in the roadway.
She is still armed and not complying with law enforcement, the official said.
Photos shared by Herman showed a large police presence, with officers using shields and taking cover behind patrol vehicles. The woman is seen standing on a portable chair in the middle of the freeway.
All northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway are currently shut down. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area or expect major delays.
