Break-in reported at home of slain Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman

Authorities are investigating a break-in at the residence of Minnesota State Representative Emerita Melissa Hortman, just days after she and her husband were killed in a politically motivated attack that also left a state senator and his wife wounded.

According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were alerted to the overnight break-in around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The home had already been processed by crime scene investigators following the murders and was released to the family after evidence collection was completed. The residence had been boarded up and a police surveillance trailer was positioned at the front of the property.

Police said that the plywood covering a rear window had been pried off and the glass broken to gain entry. Investigators determined the home had been searched by an unknown individual, though the family reported they do not believe anything was stolen. The home was once again processed for evidence following the burglary.

The incident comes after Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was arrested and charged in the targeted killings of Representative Hortman and her husband, as well as the shooting of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife on Saturday.

Boelter, disguised as a law enforcement officer and armed with multiple firearms, opened fire at both homes before fleeing on foot. A two-day manhunt ended with his capture in Green Isle, Minnesota, in what authorities described as the largest manhunt in state history.

Brooklyn Park Police are urging neighbors to check security cameras for any footage from the past 24 hours that may aid in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 763-493-8222.