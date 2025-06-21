Cambodia reports 6th H5N1 bird flu case this year

A 52-year-old man has died from H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia, marking the country’s sixth case and fifth death from the virus so far this year, according to the Ministry of Health.

The man, who lived in Prasat village in Svay Rieng province, died on Thursday and was confirmed to be infected with H5N1 avian influenza on Friday, the ministry said.

He suffered from severe complications, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing. Investigators determined that he had handled sick and dead poultry two days before developing symptoms.

Health officials are investigating the case and collecting samples from individuals who had contact with the individual. Close contacts are being treated with Tamiflu as a preventive measure, which is standard protocol in Cambodia following H5N1 detections.

“If you experience fever, cough, sputum discharge, or difficulty breathing—and have a history of contact with sick or dead chickens or ducks within 14 days before the onset of symptoms—do not attend gatherings or crowded places, and seek consultation and treatment at the nearest health center or hospital immediately,” the ministry advised.

LINK: A list of all human cases of H5N1 bird flu since 2021

This latest case follows five other human infections reported this year, including a 65-year-old woman with no known contact with sick poultry who survived, and four fatal cases: an 11-year-old boy in May, a 3-year-old boy in March, a 2-year-old child in February, and a 28-year-old man in January.

It also follows a case in neighboring Vietnam, where an 8-year-old girl developed severe illness from H5N1 in April. That case came shortly after India reported its first H5N1 infection since 2021, involving a 2-year-old girl who died—the country’s second recorded fatality from the virus.

It is not yet known which strain of H5N1 was involved in the Cambodian case, though it is likely clade 2.3.2.1c, an older variant that remains endemic in the country.

A newer strain of the virus, clade 2.3.4.4b, has raised global concern due to its rapid spread and increasing infections in mammals, including humans, since its emergence in 2022. It has also been responsible for widespread outbreaks among dairy cows in the United States.