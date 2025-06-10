Death toll rises to 11 in Austria school shooting, including suspect

Authorities in Austria confirmed that the death toll from the school shooting in Graz has risen to 10 victims, in addition to the gunman, following the death of a seriously injured woman who had been hospitalized.

The update was announced on Tuesday by the Styrian State Police, which initially reported 9 victims. The additional fatality brings the total number of people killed in the shooting to 11, including the suspect.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker described the attack as a “national tragedy” in a public message of condolence. Three days of national mourning have been declared.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:55 a.m., local time, at the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school in Graz. Authorities say the gunman, identified as 21-year-old Austrian citizen Artur A., opened fire in at least two classrooms on the second floor after initially firing shots outside the building. Around 40 gunshots were fired in total.

Eight students and one teacher were reported to be among the initial fatalities. According to Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, six of the victims were women and three were men. Twelve others were injured. The tenth victim, a woman, died later in hospital, according to Graz University Hospital.

The suspect, a former student at the school who never graduated, was found dead in a bathroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police believe he used two legally obtained firearms during the attack: a recently purchased Glock pistol and a shotgun he had owned for a longer period. He had acquired a firearms license shortly before the shooting and had no known criminal record.

According to reports, part of the attack occurred in the suspect’s former classroom. A suicide note was found at his residence, and local media reported he had previously described himself as a victim of bullying. Authorities have not confirmed a motive and say the investigation remains ongoing.

Police responded with a large-scale operation involving 300 officers, including tactical units and aerial support. Classes were suspended and emergency support teams were deployed to assist students and staff.

Chancellor Stocker said the attack had deeply shaken the nation. “There are no words for the pain and grief we are all feeling in Austria right now,” he said.