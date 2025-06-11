Delaware Amber Alert: Nola Dinkins abducted by armed man and woman

A Delaware Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Nola Dinkins after she was reportedly abducted at gunpoint by an unknown man and a woman in Newark, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Nola was last seen in the 500 block of Gender Road in Newark. According to New Castle County Police, the girl was abducted at gunpoint by an unknown white male armed with a handgun. She is believed to be in danger.

The girl is described as a Black female, standing 3 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 25 pounds, with black hair styled in a bun and brown eyes. Nola was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings, and white shoes.

The unknown man is described as a white male in his mid-40s, bald with peach fuzz, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray basketball shorts. He is believed to be armed with a handgun and accompanied by an unknown white female with blonde hair.

Article continues below the player

They may be traveling in a dark-colored, possibly black, Ford or Chevy SUV with rust or dirt on the exterior and unknown registration, driven by the unknown white female.

Anyone who sees Nola or the suspects is urged to call 911 immediately, or contact the New Castle County Police Department at 302-395-8172 if you have other information that could assist investigators in their search.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.