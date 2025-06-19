Legal
Illegal immigrant arrested after threatening federal prosecutor with knife
A federal prosecutor was targeted in a knife attack outside his office in Albany, New York, in what officials described as a life-threatening incident. The suspect, a previously deported illegal immigrant from El Salvador, has been taken into custody.
The incident occurred on Tuesday shortly after U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III left his office in downtown Albany. According to officials, the suspect—identified as Saul Morales-Garcia—lunged at Sarcone with a knife while shouting in a foreign language.
Sarcone fled into the lobby of a nearby Hilton Hotel, at which point Morales-Garcia stopped and began walking away.
Sarcone contacted Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and returned to the street in an attempt to keep the suspect in sight. Before law enforcement arrived, Morales-Garcia allegedly charged at Sarcone again, shouting and gesturing with the knife, including a slashing motion across his throat. Sarcone once again retreated into the hotel.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived minutes later and arrested Morales-Garcia without further incident. The knife was recovered at the scene. Sarcone was not physically injured.
“I feared for my life but I couldn’t let this individual harm and potentially kill others,” Sarcone said in a statement. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Sarcone’s actions “likely saved lives.”
Morales-Garcia, who entered the U.S. in 2021 after a previous deportation, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and menacing in the second degree. He is being held without bail and appeared in Albany City Court, where a judge issued an order of protection for Sarcone.
Federal authorities, including the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, are reviewing the case and may pursue additional charges.
