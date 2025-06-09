Indiana man charged after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself with unsecured gun

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after his unsecured handgun was used by a 3-year-old boy to fatally shoot himself at an apartment in Evansville, Indiana, according to police. The suspect allegedly left the scene and told investigators he threw the weapon away following the incident.

The shooting occurred on Saturday at a residence in the 1300 block of Florence Street. Evansville police said officers were dispatched following a report of shots fired and were told the child had shot himself. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner identified the victim as Jayvinvontae Keion-Ray Carter, according to WFIE. Police said the child found the gun under couch cushions. Officers stated the boy’s mother attempted to grab the gun from him, but it discharged.

According to police, a man later identified as 30-year-old Jovontae K. Carter left the scene shortly after the shooting. Officers established a perimeter and located Carter, who was found in possession of a handgun magazine and marijuana. The firearm was not immediately recovered.

During an interview, Carter admitted the gun belonged to him and said he had thrown it into a creek because he did not want to see it again.

Police later recovered the weapon hidden in the yard of a nearby residence. Carter was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a felon, and possession of marijuana.