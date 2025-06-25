Landslide kills at least 10, leaves 15 missing in Colombia

At least 10 people have been killed and 15 others remain missing after a landslide struck a densely populated area in northwestern Colombia, according to local officials.

The landslide occurred on Tuesday between a hillside neighborhood in the municipality of Bello and the northeastern outskirts of Medellín, in Colombia’s Antioquia department.

Heavy rains triggered the mass movement of earth, which swept away homes and buried multiple families under mud and debris.

“This tragedy that mourns our city has so far left 9 people dead,” local officials said earlier in the day, with local media later revising the death toll to 10. Search and rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate 15 individuals who remain missing.

“We are currently providing full support with heavy machinery, humanitarian aid, psychosocial teams, and all available resources for those affected,” a regional government official said. “Efforts are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the emergency and the full scale of the damage.”

Authorities have deployed emergency response units to the area, and operations remain underway as rain continues to complicate recovery efforts.