LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles sees 3rd day of protests after immigration raids

UPDATE 3 PM PDT: The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has issued a citywide tactical alert. An unlawful assembly has also been declared in the area of Alameda between 2nd and Aliso streets, where the Metropolitan Detention Center is located. The department has authorized the use of less-lethal munitions.

Civil disturbances in Los Angeles entered their third day on Sunday following large-scale immigration raids that have led to mass arrests and widespread protests and unrest. The situation has escalated with the deployment of the California National Guard under federal command, prompting backlash from state and local officials.

A widely circulated flyer on social media is calling for a mass mobilization at 2 p.m. local time at Los Angeles City Hall. The flyer features slogans such as “ICE out of LA” and demands for the National Guard to “go away.”

Protest graffiti on a Waymo car near the federal building pic.twitter.com/k1Ts9HOsyE — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 8, 2025

The unrest began on Thursday after immigration authorities carried out coordinated raids at several locations across the city, including the Los Angeles Fashion District, a clothing wholesaler, and a Home Depot.

More than 100 people were arrested, prompting large-scale protests and confrontations with federal agents. Several agents responded to demonstrators with stun grenades, and violent clashes broke out near the Metropolitan Detention Center.

On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Los Angeles resulted in the arrest of 118 individuals, including five identified as gang members. The agency stated that its enforcement operations would continue despite opposition.

In response to the unrest, the U.S. Northern Command confirmed on Sunday that elements of the California National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team have been deployed in Los Angeles. Approximately 300 soldiers are stationed at three separate locations across the greater Los Angeles area, focusing on the protection of federal personnel and property.

President Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops to restore order, a move made by invoking 10 U.S.C. § 12406, which allows the president to federalize a state’s National Guard without the governor’s consent.

California Governor Gavin Newsom strongly condemned the move, calling it “an alarming abuse of power” and urging residents to stay peaceful. “Do not give Donald Trump what he wants,” Newsom said. “Do not use violence and respect the law enforcement officers that are trying their best to keep the peace.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described the deployment as “a chaotic escalation.” She warned that the increased military presence could further endanger the city’s immigrant communities. “The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real,” Bass said. “It’s felt in our communities and within our families.”

President Trump called the protests as “migrant riots” and called Los Angeles a city “invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals.” He vowed to continue the deportations and “restore order”.

According to reports, federal agents clashed with protesters at several locations, deploying tear gas, pepper spray, and flash-bang grenades. By the end of Friday, a citywide tactical alert had been issued.

On Saturday, protests continued in cities such as Paramount and Compton, where demonstrators blocked streets and set fire to American flags while waving Mexican ones. The LAPD and federal agents used tear gas and other less-lethal munitions to disperse crowds.

At least three law enforcement officers were injured, and several arrests were made, including one involving a Molotov cocktail. Authorities also reported injuries among journalists documenting the events.