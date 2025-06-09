Legal
Man opens fire at the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas
A YouTuber was livestreaming at the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas late Sunday when another man — believed to be a fellow YouTuber — opened fire in the midst of a crowd, according to witnesses and local officials. At least one person was shot.
The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. PT on Sunday while a YouTuber known as Finny Da Legend was livestreaming his walk along the Las Vegas Strip, accompanied by a woman.
While streaming at the Bellagio fountains, another man — believed to be fellow YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise, or Sin City Family — walked past them in the background, not appearing to notice them.
Seconds later, the man reappeared in the camera’s view while being confronted by the woman. He then pulled out a pistol and began firing at someone off-screen, in Finny’s direction.
At least seven gunshots were heard as people ran for cover. At the same time, the woman grabbed the camera and appeared to fall to the ground, though it’s unclear if she was shot.
The livestream was turned off by a police officer a few minutes later.
“We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a brief statement. “The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area.”
Witnesses said at least one person had been shot, but their identity was not immediately known. There’s no word yet on any arrests.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
JUST IN: Man opens fire at the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, captured on YouTube livestream pic.twitter.com/siWHfwiiI1— BNO News (@BNONews) June 9, 2025
Man opens fire at the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas
2 tropical storms form in Eastern Pacific
LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles sees 3rd day of unrest after immigration raids
6.3 earthquake strikes near Colombia’s capital Bogotá; at least 4 injured
Most Viewed
-
US News5 days ago
Damaging tornado reported in the Quad Cities region
-
Breaking News1 week ago
Multiple injured in ‘targeted terror attack’ at Jewish event in Boulder, Colorado
-
US News3 days ago
Observed tornado warning issued for Lubbock, Texas
-
US News5 days ago
Tornado reported near Norman, Oklahoma
-
US News12 hours ago
Skydiving plane carrying 20 people crashes in Tullahoma, Tennessee
-
Politics4 days ago
Trump signs new travel ban affecting nearly 20 countries
-
Legal2 days ago
Family of four found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Virginia
-
World1 week ago
Ukraine strikes deep into Russia, destroys strategic bombers in drone attack