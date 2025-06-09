Man opens fire at the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

A YouTuber was livestreaming at the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas late Sunday when another man — believed to be a fellow YouTuber — opened fire in the midst of a crowd, according to witnesses and local officials. At least one person was shot.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. PT on Sunday while a YouTuber known as Finny Da Legend was livestreaming his walk along the Las Vegas Strip, accompanied by a woman.

While streaming at the Bellagio fountains, another man — believed to be fellow YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise, or Sin City Family — walked past them in the background, not appearing to notice them.

Seconds later, the man reappeared in the camera’s view while being confronted by the woman. He then pulled out a pistol and began firing at someone off-screen, in Finny’s direction.

At least seven gunshots were heard as people ran for cover. At the same time, the woman grabbed the camera and appeared to fall to the ground, though it’s unclear if she was shot.

The livestream was turned off by a police officer a few minutes later.

“We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a brief statement. “The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area.”

Witnesses said at least one person had been shot, but their identity was not immediately known. There’s no word yet on any arrests.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.