2 Democratic lawmakers shot at their homes in Minnesota, 1 killed

Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured, when a man dressed like a police officer showed up at their homes overnight and opened fire, local officials say. The suspect is still at large.

The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday at the Champlin home of State Senator John Hoffman, a Democrat who has served in the Minnesota Senate since 2013. Hoffman suffered at least two gunshot wounds while his wife Yvette was shot three times.

After the shooting, officers decided to check up on State Representative Melissa Hortman, who lived a few miles south near the Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park. Hortman had been a representative since 2005 and was currently the Democratic leader in the Minnesota House.

When officers arrived at the home, they encountered the gunman, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

“The suspect retreated back into the house and fled on foot,” the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Hortman and her husband Mark were given aid at the scene but both succumbed to their injuries,

Police said the suspect – a white male with brown hair – was dressed like a police officer. He was also driving a fake police car, which contained a manifesto and a list of names. No information has been released about a possible motive.

A shelter in place order has been issued for people in a 3 mile radius of Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately. He’s armed and should not be approached.

Because the suspect has impersonated police, people in the area have been told they should not open their door to a lone police officer.

“If a police officer knocks on your door, call 911 to verify that they are legitimate,” the sheriff’s office said in a message to residents, adding: “Licensed officers are working in pairs.”

Police at the scene of the Champlin shooting (Credit: KMSP)