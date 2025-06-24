World
Missiles launched from Iran toward Israel despite earlier ceasefire announcement
UPDATE: Casualties have been reported in Be’er Sheva, Israel, following missile launches from Iran.
Iran has launched ballistic missiles toward Israel, according to the Israeli military, just hours after Iranian officials claimed their military operations had stopped.
“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Tuesday morning. The military added that the Israeli Air Force was working to intercept the missiles and strike “where necessary to eliminate the threat.”
The launch occurred just before 6 a.m. Tehran time—roughly two hours after the 4 a.m. deadline set by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who said military operations would stop if Israel ceased its attacks.
Earlier, Araghchi said there was no formal ceasefire agreement but suggested Iran would halt its response if Israeli aggression ended.
The renewed missile launches appear to violate the terms of the Trump-announced ceasefire, which called for a “complete and total ceasefire” beginning with a pause by Iran, followed by a corresponding 12-hour pause by Israel. However, according to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, the formal start of the ceasefire is not set to take effect until 7 a.m. Israel time.
It remains unclear whether the ceasefire has collapsed or will continue despite the Iranian missile launches.
