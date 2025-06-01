Multiple injured in ‘targeted terror attack’ at Jewish event in Boulder, Colorado

Several people were injured in what officials are describing as a “targeted terror attack” at a popular shopping district in Boulder, Colorado, during a weekly event organized by Jewish community members.

The Boulder Police Department said around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday that officers were responding to reports of an attack involving “several victims” and urged the public to avoid the area. The incident took place near Pearl Street Mall, a well-known pedestrian zone adjacent to the Boulder County Courthouse.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said it was aware of reports that the attack occurred during the “Boulder Run for Their Lives” event, described as a weekly gathering of Jewish community members to run or walk in support of hostages kidnapped on October 7.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement that authorities are investigating the incident as a “targeted terror attack.” He added that FBI agents and local law enforcement are on the scene and that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

“We are investigating this incident as an act of terror, and targeted violence,” said FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino. “All of the necessary assets will be dedicated to this investigation.”

In an update, police said an evacuation zone had been established covering several blocks around the scene, though the reason for the evacuation remains unclear.

A video taken by a witness showed injured individuals lying on the ground in a park in front of the courthouse, receiving assistance from bystanders. Small fires could be seen burning in the background. The uploader claimed protesters had been attacked.

Additional videos and photos showed a shirtless man being detained by police, while another person was transported on a stretcher.

Authorities have not released further details about the number of victims, the nature of the attack, or any potential suspects.

The Pearl Street Mall is a popular pedestrian shopping district in downtown Boulder, often frequented by both locals and tourists.

