World
Nearly 700 dead as Israel-Iran conflict reaches 7th day
Airstrikes targeting both military and civilian infrastructure continued across Iran on Thursday, marking the seventh consecutive day of Israeli military operations, while Israel dealt with casualties from an Iranian missile strike that hit a hospital and several other areas across the country.
According to Iran’s Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least two people were killed in Thursday’s strikes, bringing the total number of casualties since the conflict began to 2,694. This figure includes 657 confirmed deaths and 2,037 injuries.
Thursday’s airstrikes hit multiple provinces in central and western Iran, including Isfahan, Tehran, Fars, Alborz, Kermanshah, Kerman, and Lorestan.
On the Israeli side, the health ministry reported that 24 people have been killed and 2,345 others have been treated in hospitals since Iran began launching missiles and drones at Israeli territory. More than 100 of those injured were reported in critical or moderate condition.
Israel said 271 people were injured in missile strikes across the country on Thursday alone, including from an Iranian attack that struck near Soroka Hospital in the southern city of Beersheba.
The conflict, along with Iran’s nuclear program, has prompted the Trump administration to prepare for potential U.S. military strikes against Iran, though no final decision had been made as of Thursday night.
