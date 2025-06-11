Pentagon says Iran moving toward nuclear weapon as tensions escalate

Tensions in the Middle East escalated following reports that U.S. embassies and military bases across the region are taking heightened security measures, while U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Iran appears to be moving toward developing a nuclear weapon.

“There are plenty of indications that they have been moving their way towards something that would look a lot like a nuclear weapon,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said during testimony before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Wednesday.

Following the statement, Senator Tom Cotton, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, said, “Today Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed that Iran’s terrorist regime is actively working towards a nuclear weapon. For the sake of our national security, the security of our allies, and millions of civilians in the region this cannot be allowed to happen.”

The Iranian mission to the United Nations rejected the allegations. “Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon, and U.S. militarism only fuels instability,” the mission said.

Article continues below the player

The Washington Post reported that a planned sixth round of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran, tentatively set for this weekend in Oman, now appears increasingly unlikely to take place.

Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department ordered the departure of nonessential personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, citing a recent security review and a commitment “to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad.” Similar authorizations for voluntary departure have been issued for U.S. personnel and dependents in Bahrain and Kuwait, according to the Associated Press.

Separately, Washington Post journalist John Hudson reported that U.S. embassies across the Middle East, as well as in parts of Eastern Europe and North Africa, were ordered to convene emergency action committees and send updates to Washington on risk mitigation plans.

Journalist Mohamad Ahwaze reported that Iran has declared a state of maximum alert at all Revolutionary Guard and military bases across the country, following recent reports that Israel is preparing to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Additionally, the UK Maritime Trade Operations office (UKMTO) issued a maritime advisory, warning of increased military tensions in the region. Vessels transiting the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Strait of Hormuz were advised to exercise caution and report suspicious activity, amid concerns of potential escalation at sea.