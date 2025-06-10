Protesters clash with police in Chicago during anti-ICE demonstration

Tensions flared in downtown Chicago as protesters clashed with police during a demonstration against recent immigration enforcement operations and the expanding federal military presence in Los Angeles.

The protest, which began as a large march near Chicago’s Riverwalk, escalated around 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday when scuffles broke out between demonstrators and police officers.

Live video from the scene showed pushing between protesters and police, with an individual being detained. The protest was organized in solidarity with those in Los Angeles, where mass demonstrations erupted last week in response to coordinated ICE raids.

The unrest in Chicago comes after the mobilization of an additional 2,000 California National Guard troops — on top of 2,000 already federalized — and 700 active-duty Marines now under federal command in Los Angeles.

Article continues below the player

In Chicago, demonstrators carried signs opposing ICE, chanted against border enforcement, and some were seen waving Mexican flags.

Similar protests have occurred in cities such as Santa Ana, Dallas, Austin, and New York City. Meanwhile, demonstrations in Los Angeles are continuing for a fifth consecutive day, unfolding concurrently with the protests in Chicago.