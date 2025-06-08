Skydiving plane carrying 20 people crashes in Tullahoma, Tennessee

A skydiving plane with 20 people on board has crashed while taking off from an airport in Tullahoma, Tennessee, injuring a number of people, according to local officials. At least two of the victims were seriously injured.

The accident happened at 12:45 p.m. CT on Sunday while the plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft, was taking off from Tullahoma Regional Airport, about 60 miles southeast of Nashville.

“Several have been flown by medical helicopter to surrounding hospitals, and others are being evaluated on scene,” the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a statement. At least two of the victims are in critical condition.

Footage from the scene showed that the aircraft had crashed in an open area near Old Shelbyville Highway, not far from the runway. Most of the cabin appeared to be relatively intact.

The cause of Sunday’s plane crash was not immediately known. Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.