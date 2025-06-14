Legal
Texas Capitol in Austin evacuated after threat targeting lawmakers
The Texas State Capitol in Austin has been evacuated after authorities identified a credible threat targeting state lawmakers expected to attend the “No Kings” protest, according to officials.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the threat was identified by its Capitol Region division, leading to the evacuation of the state Capitol complex “out of an abundance of caution” at approximately 1 p.m. local time on Saturday.
DPS said a credible threat had been identified against state lawmakers, though specific details or the individuals targeted were not disclosed.
The “No Kings” protest in Austin was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol. Similar demonstrations have been organized nationwide in opposition to the Trump administration.
According to KVUE, several lawmakers were scheduled to appear at the rally in Austin, including U.S. Congressman Greg Casar (D-Texas), state Representatives John Bucy (D-Austin) and Gene Wu (D-Houston), and attorneys Pooja Sethi and Sara Spector.
“DPS continues working with our law enforcement partners to address the threat,” DPS said. “As this investigation is ongoing, no additional information is available.”
The threat follows a deadly shooting in Minnesota earlier on Saturday, in which State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were wounded.
Authorities say the suspect, who remains at large, was impersonating a police officer and may have been targeting elected officials. Officials did not suggest any link between the Austin threat and the incident in Minnesota.
