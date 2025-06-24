Tropical Storm Andrea forms in the Atlantic, expected to dissipate soon

Tropical Storm Andrea has formed in the Atlantic between Bermuda and the Azores, becoming the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm poses no threat to land.

The storm formed from an area of low pressure that had been monitored for several days. Satellite data and scatterometer passes confirmed sustained winds of 35 knots (40 mph), meeting the threshold for a tropical storm. However, forecasters said Andrea is a marginal system and not expected to last long.

As of 10 a.m. ET, Andrea was moving northeast at 15 knots (17 mph). By the afternoon update, the storm had accelerated slightly and was moving at 17 knots on a 050-degree heading. It is expected to continue in this direction before dissipating in increasingly hostile environment.

The storm is not expected to impact land, and no watches or warnings are in effect.

Article continues below the player

Andrea comes as NOAA predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year, with as many as 19 named storms and up to 10 hurricanes. The season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.