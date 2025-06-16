Trump: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran”

President Donald Trump called for the immediate evacuation of Tehran, raising questions about a possible U.S. role in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign,” Trump wrote on social media Monday evening. “What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Trump’s cryptic post comes as Israel and Iran engage in a rapidly escalating conflict that began with a surprise Israeli air campaign on Friday.

Israel has continued to strike targets across Iran, including nuclear facilities, missile production sites, military complexes, and locations in Tehran, resulting in more than 200 deaths, according to Iranian state media. The initial wave of attacks reportedly killed a large number of Iran’s senior military commanders and several nuclear scientists.

In retaliation, Iran has launched a series of missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa. Ballistic missiles have been fired in waves since Friday, killing at least two dozen people and injuring hundreds. Iranian state media has described the strikes as a response to Israel’s operation.

On Monday, Israel reportedly struck the headquarters of Iran’s state television in Tehran. Iran responded with additional missile barrages.

It remains unclear whether the United States intends to directly intervene in the conflict, and no official statements have been issued confirming potential U.S. involvement.