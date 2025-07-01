1 dead, 2 missing after group swept over Oregon falls

One person was killed and two others remain missing after a group of six went over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River in Oregon, according to officials. Three others were rescued and taken to a hospital.

The incident was reported at approximately 2:57 p.m. on Saturday, prompting a large multi-agency search and rescue operation west of Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others remain unaccounted for.Three individuals were rescued from the river and transported by ambulance to St. Charles-Bend.

The sheriff’s office said recovery efforts continued into the evening and were set to pause at sunset if unsuccessful, with operations expected to resume on Sunday morning. The victims’ identities have not been released pending family notification.

Dillon Falls, located southwest of Bend in Central Oregon, is a dangerous stretch of the Deschutes River known for its steep drop and powerful currents. In 2022, a man died after going over the falls in an inner tube.