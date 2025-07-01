US News
1 dead, 2 missing after group swept over Oregon falls
One person was killed and two others remain missing after a group of six went over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River in Oregon, according to officials. Three others were rescued and taken to a hospital.
The incident was reported at approximately 2:57 p.m. on Saturday, prompting a large multi-agency search and rescue operation west of Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others remain unaccounted for.Three individuals were rescued from the river and transported by ambulance to St. Charles-Bend.
The sheriff’s office said recovery efforts continued into the evening and were set to pause at sunset if unsuccessful, with operations expected to resume on Sunday morning. The victims’ identities have not been released pending family notification.
Dillon Falls, located southwest of Bend in Central Oregon, is a dangerous stretch of the Deschutes River known for its steep drop and powerful currents. In 2022, a man died after going over the falls in an inner tube.
1 dead, 2 missing after group swept over Oregon falls
SD Card Recovery – Ways to Recover Lost Data From an SD Card
Missing 9-year-old girl found dead in New York; father gave inconsistent account
Microsoft SharePoint flaw exploited in global cyberattack; U.S. agencies hit
Most Viewed
-
Politics1 day ago
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ dies after 20 years in coma
-
US News4 days ago
Tsunami advisory issued for parts of Alaska following magnitude 7.3 earthquake
-
Legal1 week ago
Church shooting in Lexington, Kentucky leaves 2 dead; trooper among injured
-
Legal5 days ago
Suspect barricaded inside liquor store near Nashville
-
Legal6 days ago
Suspect shot by officer after brandishing firearm at North Charleston Walmart
-
US News7 days ago
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 132; over 160 still missing
-
Politics3 days ago
WSJ details alleged “bawdy” Trump letter in Epstein gift album
-
World1 week ago
Medical plane crashes after takeoff at London Southend Airport