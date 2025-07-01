1 dead, 5 wounded in overnight shooting in Washington state

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a public park in northwestern Washington, officials said.

Police responded late Saturday night to reports of gunfire at Memorial Park in Sedro-Woolley, where multiple 911 callers reported that several people had been shot. Officers arrived to find several victims and began life-saving measures.

One person died at the scene, and five others were transported to local hospitals, according to the Sedro-Woolley Police Department. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Skagit County Jail. Two firearms were recovered, and police said a large amount of evidence is being processed. The suspect’s identity and possible motive have not yet been released.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active with assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies.

Sedro-Woolley is a city of about 12,000 residents located roughly 65 miles north of Seattle in Skagit County, near the foothills of the North Cascades.