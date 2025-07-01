Legal
1 dead, 5 wounded in overnight shooting in Washington state
One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a public park in northwestern Washington, officials said.
Police responded late Saturday night to reports of gunfire at Memorial Park in Sedro-Woolley, where multiple 911 callers reported that several people had been shot. Officers arrived to find several victims and began life-saving measures.
One person died at the scene, and five others were transported to local hospitals, according to the Sedro-Woolley Police Department. Their conditions were not immediately known.
A suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Skagit County Jail. Two firearms were recovered, and police said a large amount of evidence is being processed. The suspect’s identity and possible motive have not yet been released.
Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active with assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies.
Sedro-Woolley is a city of about 12,000 residents located roughly 65 miles north of Seattle in Skagit County, near the foothills of the North Cascades.
1 dead, 5 wounded in overnight shooting in Washington state
Mandatory evacuations ordered as wildfire spreads near Spokane, Washington
Trump calls Elon Musk’s new political party ‘ridiculous’
Central Texas flooding death toll climbs to 78; 41 still missing
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
Firefighters ambushed while responding to Idaho wildfire, at least 2 killed
-
Legal1 week ago
Washington Post journalist Thomas LeGro arrested for child porn possession
-
World1 week ago
Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf, expected to make landfall in eastern Mexico
-
Legal5 days ago
Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘El Chapo,’ to plead guilty in Chicago drug trafficking case
-
US News5 days ago
Massive explosions reported at fireworks site in Yolo County, California
-
Legal4 days ago
At least 4 injured in shooting at mall in Savannah, Georgia
-
Health5 days ago
Cambodia reports 3 new human cases of H5N1 bird flu
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. ends Temporary Protected Status for Haiti, citing improved conditions