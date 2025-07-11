At least 11 people stabbed at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan

At least 11 people have been injured, some seriously, in a mass stabbing attack at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, according to local officials and witnesses. A suspect is in custody.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday when police were called for reports of multiple people being stabbed by a single suspect at the Walmart Supercenter in Traverse City.

A large number of emergency services responded to the scene, including dozens of police officers and multiple ambulances. The suspect, an unidentified male, was quickly taken into custody.

Munson Healthcare said 11 victims from the stabbing attack were being treated at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. At least 3 of them were undergoing surgery on early Saturday night.

Article continues below the player

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this event, and we are grateful to the first responders and law enforcement for their swift action,” the hospital said in a statement. “We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted.”

Some of the victims were said to be seriously injured with tourniquets being applied at the scene.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement: “I’m in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City. Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said: “FBI personnel are responding to provide any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of the attacks at the Walmart.”

The exact circumstances of Saturday’s mass stabbing were not immediately known and there’s no information about the identity of the suspect. Traverse City is about 125 miles north of Grand Rapids.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.