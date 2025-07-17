14th suspect arrested in armed ambush at Texas ICE detention center

Federal agents have arrested a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist wanted in connection with a coordinated armed attack on correctional officers and police at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4.

The suspect, 29-year-old Benjamin Hanil Song, was taken into custody in Dallas on Wednesday following a weeklong manhunt, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. He has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of federal agents and three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Song is the fourteenth person arrested in the case. Prosecutors allege he was part of an organized group that launched a July 4th nighttime ambush on federal personnel, using fireworks, military-style gear, and firearms.

According to the criminal complaint, the attack began just after 10:30 p.m. when several individuals dressed in black tactical-style clothing launched fireworks at the facility and spray-painted vehicles and a guard post. The actions appeared designed to draw staff outside.

Article continues below the player

When an Alvarado police officer arrived in response to a 911 call, he was shot in the neck by a suspect positioned in nearby woods. A second shooter opened fire across the street, discharging 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed correctional officers.

Prosecutors said the group used encrypted messaging apps to coordinate the ambush and share reconnaissance, including an image of the facility marked with the locations of nearby police departments.

Song is accused of purchasing four firearms used in the assault, additionally, location data from his cellphone placed him within several hundred meters of the detention center from the night of July 4 until the following evening.

While ten suspects were arrested shortly after the incident, Song remained at large until his arrest in Dallas. Two additional suspects, John Thomas and Lynette Sharp, were charged earlier this week with helping Song flee the area. Another defendant, Daniel Rolando Sanchez Estrada, was previously charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly concealing evidence tied to the attack.

If convicted, the defendants charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses each face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison and up to life. Those charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact face up to 10 and 15 years, respectively.